Sunny Deol: Fauja Singh wasn't just a marathon runner, he was a force of will

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol has mourned the loss of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh and said that he was a force of will.

Sunny took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of the marathon legend and wrote: “Fauja Singh wasn't just a marathon runner– he was a force of will. From his first race at 89 to inspiring millions at 100+, he proved age is just a number. Rest in power, legend. #FaujaSingh Rest in Peace!”

Fauja Singh was crossing the road near his native village in Punjab when he was struck by Dhillon's speeding vehicle. He suffered serious head injuries and later succumbed to them.

The Punjab Police on July 16 arrested the man allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway.

The accused, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a 26-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) originally from Kartarpur in Jalandhar, was apprehended two days after the incident.

Dhillon, who resides in Canada with his family, had reportedly returned to India just a week ago.

Police officials confirmed that Dhillon was driving a Toyota Fortuner (registration number PB 20 C 7100) at the time of the accident. The vehicle has since been recovered.

According to police, Dhillon confessed to the crime and said he was alone in the vehicle, travelling from Bhogpur to Kishangarh when the accident occurred.

Talking about Sunny, the actor on July 16 shared a glimpse of his fresh new look as he enjoyed a peaceful mountain getaway after wrapping up the shoot of “Border 2.”

Taking to Instagram, he posted a couple of his photos where he is seen sitting on his swanky car.

He simply captioned the post, “Life’s a winding road through mountain peaks — fresh look, new direction.”

Sunny has completed filming for his much-anticipated war drama “Border 2.” The actor announced the wrap up news by sharing a striking photo of himself in character along with a message that read, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films.

“Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.