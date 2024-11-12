Suniel shares pictures with Akshay, Paresh Rawal: Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is back

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty shared photographs with his “Hera Pheri” co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He said that the iconic “Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra” is back.

Suniel and Paresh accompanied the “Khiladi” star for the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament. He took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring three pictures of them posing as they got on to their chartered plane and even at the venue.

“The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time…just all out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!” wrote Suniel as the caption.

The reference of “Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra” is from the second installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, which was released in 2006. It was for the song “Aye meri zohra jabeen” featuring the three actors along with stars Rima Sen, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

“Hera Pheri” was first released in 2000. The comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. It has Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. The film is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film “Ramji Rao Speaking” which itself was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie “See The Man Run”. Over the years, the film was tagged as a cult movie.

The plot revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are in desperate need of money. They chance upon a ransom call through a cross-connection and hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

The second installment was released in 2006. It followed the events of the previous film, a twist of fate changes the lives of Raju (Kumar), Shyam (Shetty) and Babu (Rawal) when they get cheated by a fraudster, Anuradha (Basu). They must now find another way to repay the money borrowed from a dreaded gangster, Tiwari (Saxena). It is now considered a milestone in comedy films, as well as one of the best sequels ever made.

