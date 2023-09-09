Sunak to visit Akshardham temple on Sunday, many world leaders will go to Rajghat

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, will visit the Akshardham temple in the national capital on Sunday morning, while many of the world leaders will be visiting the Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Sunak is likely to be accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy during his visit to the Akshardham temple.

While officials remained tight-lipped on the plans, security arrangements have been tightened around the temple, sources said.

Temple authorities too have been informed by the British High Commission about the visit of the UK Prime Minister and his wife and preparations are in place to welcome the couple at 'Mayur Dwar', the main entrance of the temple, sources said.

Sunak arrived in India on Friday afternoon and was received by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and other senior diplomats.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Prime MInister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence here on Saturday evening.

The sources also said that on Sunday morning, many foreign dignitaries will visit the Rajghat, including leaders from Spain, Indonesia and other countries, to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.