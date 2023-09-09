CBI files FIR against branch manager for alleged NPA loan account irregularities

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against the Branch Manager of the Central Bank of India's Jamshedpur branch for allegedly demanding money from a man to regularise his NPA loan account.

A senior CBI official said that a written complaint was lodged by Arun Kumar Singh, a resident of Nilgiri Colony, Jamshedpur, against Mukesh Prasad, also known as Mukesh Kumar, the Branch Manager of the Central Bank of India in Jamshedpur.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Kumar demanded illegal gratification from him to regularise NPA loan accounts in the name of both him and his wife.

The CBI verified the complaint and found the allegations to be true.

"Subsequently, permission to file a case under section 6 of the DSPE Act was obtained from the Government of Jharkhand, which was granted," CBI said.

It said that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

