Suman refuses to apologise as Karni Sena attacks SP leader's house over Rana Sanga remark

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) As members of the Karni Sena attacked the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, Ramji Lal Suman in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, over his statement regarding Rana Sanga and demanded an apology, the SP leader spoke to IANS, stating that he would not retract his remarks.

Speaking with IANS outside Parliament, Ramji Lal Suman said, "We had informed the Chairman about the situation and requested security for our family.

"The way our house was attacked with a bulldozer yesterday, breaking windows, chairs, and cars, was pre-planned. Since March 22, people had been announcing they would come to our house, and there was negligence on the part of the administration, which allowed them to bring the bulldozer."

Suman also addressed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments, where he claimed that the attack occurred because the MP is a Dalit.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, criticised Suman’s understanding of history.

Suman responded, "I believe what Akhilesh Yadav has said is correct, and I stand by my statement. I have no less knowledge of history than Chief Minister Adityanath. There is no question of apologising for my statement that Babar was invited by Rana Sanga."

In recent weeks, debates surrounding medieval history have intensified in India, particularly regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, his reign, and his grave.

Amid the controversy over Aurangzeb, Rajput ruler Rana Sanga's role has been discussed, with Suman calling him a "traitor" in a speech in Parliament.

During his address on March 21, Suman remarked, "BJP leaders often claim Muslims have the DNA of Babur, but Indian Muslims do not consider Babur their ideal.

"In fact, it was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. If you claim Muslims are descendants of Babur, you are also descendants of Rana Sanga — a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga."

The SP chief said that the party was not questioning the bravery of Rana Sanga.

Taking to X, Yadav further questioned CM Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra, Karni Sena activists vandalised the MP's residence.

"When a violent attack on PDA MP's house cannot be stopped even in the presence of the Chief Minister of a state, then 'zero tolerance' is bound to become zero," Yadav wrote.

By PDA, Akhilesh Yadav referred to Pichhde (OBCs), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak, a term he frequently uses to describe his party's voter base.

