Jeet Gannguli sheds light on instruments used in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ music

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Music composer Jeet Gannguli, who has composed the music for the streaming show ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, has deconstructed the album, and has shared the details of the instruments that he has used in the soundscape of the series.

The composer shared, “The first layer of the track is woven with traditional Bengali elements. I’ve incorporated the echoes of ‘ullu’, a sacred, celebratory sound heard at Bengali weddings, poojas, and festivals. Then comes the melody of the ‘ek tara,’ a one-stringed wonder that has long been the voice of the mystical Baul tradition”.

He further mentioned, “The rhythmic depth is brought in with the ‘khomok’ and ‘kanjira’, percussion instruments that breathe life into Bengal’s folk spirit. It was my mission to encapsulate the very soul of Bengal, and I am beyond thrilled that people are connecting with it”.

Following their successful collaboration on ‘Rustom’, Jeet has reunited with director-producer Neeraj Pandey for the second time. The title track is a powerful sonic experience that captures the raw energy, tradition, and depth of Bengal’s rich musical heritage.

Reacting to the audience's appreciation for the album, Jeet said, “I am immensely grateful for all the love and blessings. Music has the power to tell a story, and I’m honored to be a part of this journey with Neeraj Pandey once again ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is special, and I hope this song stays with people for a long time”.

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ streams on Netflix.

Jeet has been in the music industry for over 2 decades. He earlier used to compose music in partnership with the hit machine of Hindi cinema, Pritam. The two worked together on the album ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’. However, the two parted ways after a misunderstanding as Jeet decided to split from the partnership.

While Pritam went on to deliver prolific and massy albums, Jeet created a niche for himself with his music in ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ and others.

