Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal share insights of filming Lord Ram’s coronation scene in 'Shrimad Ramayan'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The lead actors of 'Shrimad Ramayan'-- Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal have shared how portraying significant events in the show have allowed them to connect with their characters on a deeper level, understanding the emotional and spiritual undertones of Lord Ram and Sita’s journey, respectively.

The show has entered a new phase of the story as Lord Ram (Sujay) and Sita (Prachi) have returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, after defeating Ravana (Nirbhay Wadhwa). In the recent episodes, the audiences witnessed two visual spectacles.

On the one hand, Sita worshiped Surya Dev, marking the beginning of Chhath Pooja, one of the most auspicious festivals while on the other hand, Lord Ram is coronated as Ayodhya’s king, ushering in the era of su-rajya (the ideal governance).

For both Sujay and Prachi, bringing these legendary moments to life on screen was a surreal and deeply immersive experience.

Speaking about the same, Sujay said: "Shooting the coronation was an unforgettable experience. The grand set and surreal ambiance gave me goosebumps. Everything came together beautifully on screen, and the positive feedback has been overwhelming. The moment when the milk was poured, accompanied by mantras and a spiritual song, felt like a real coronation. The cast and crew put immense effort into preparing for this scene, making it a truly remarkable experience to bring to life."

Prachi commented: "Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after the Mahayudh was an incredibly powerful moment, filled with emotion and joy for Ram, Sita, and all of Ayodhya. In one sequence, Sita performed a puja to Surya Dev, which was my first experience with Chhath Pooja."

"Though it was for the scene, I truly enjoyed it. An unexpected twist came when heavy rain forced us to move the 'ghat' setup indoors and shoot at night. Despite the challenges, it was a memorable experience, and I hope viewers enjoyed it as much as I did performing it," she added.

'Shrimad Ramayan' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.