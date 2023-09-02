'Suhaagan' actor Raghav Thakur learned acting performing on Delhi streets

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Raghav Thakur, who essays the lead role of Krishna 'Krish' Shukla in the TV show 'Suhaagan' recalls learning acting while performing on the streets of Delhi.

Raghav said: "I always wanted to become an actor. Hence I didn't get into our family business. My family is well established here in Delhi. There was no one already in showbiz from my family and it was all new for me.”

“But I always wanted to pursue my acting dreams. My family supported me but there was a little fear inside me till I got this lead role."

Recalling his struggle, Raghav continued: "I made my acting debut on December 14, 2021 with the show, Nima Denzongpa. It was not a new role, I was replacing someone so the challenge was more as I was aware of getting judged by someone.”

“Still I choose to take this opportunity and prove myself. My audience appreciated me and after the show went off air. I got to play as the lead hero in this show. But it was not that easy as I have my own struggling experience."

He added: "It is always depressing when you leave your family and friends to move to a new city. And after coming here to get a good place, work and friends is another challenge. You miss your own comfort and lifestyle. But that is a learning process and lesson for life."

