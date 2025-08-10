Sudhanshu Trivedi accuses Rahul, Oppn of maligning democracy under 'foreign influence'

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc of conspiring to tarnish India’s democratic image under the influence of “foreign and anti-India forces".

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his allies were acting as instruments of foreign powers.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly lied before both the courts and the public, particularly regarding elections and voter lists. “The Election Commission has once again exposed one of Rahul Gandhi’s false claims. The Commission has been asking him to verify his so-called data, but he has been unable to do so—because the allegations are fabricated,” Trivedi said.

The BJP leader accused Gandhi of “questioning constitutional institutions out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats” and making baseless allegations against the Election Commission. Referring to objections raised over Bihar’s voter list, Trivedi noted that any citizen could file corrections with the EC until September 1.

“If the INDIA bloc’s 1.6 lakh booth-level agents had verified just 4–5 voters each day over the last 10 days, the matter would have been resolved. But Rahul Gandhi prefers writing scripts of falsehoods,” he remarked, also pointing to silence in the Opposition over alleged fake voter ID cards linked to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

He questioned the source of Rahul Gandhi’s claim of “one lakh voters” in Bengaluru Central, asking whether such data was shared with the media, the public, MPs, or the Election Commission. He also accused Gandhi of spreading “falsehoods” about Operation Sindoor, stating that the Army’s official disclosures had “silenced” him.

“Rahul Gandhi has appealed to foreign powers from foreign soil to interfere in India’s democracy. Now, the INDIA bloc is aiding foreign infiltrators in attempting to loot our democracy,” Trivedi warned.

Ending on a personal attack, Trivedi referred to Gandhi as the “modern incarnation of a loudmouth who believes only in talking, not doing", claiming he had “tarnished the dignity of the Leader of Opposition’s office".

