Such comments for our captain really unacceptable: BCCI Secy on fat-shaming remark on Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia slammed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s distasteful remark on Rohit Sharma, saying such comments on India captain are "really unacceptable".

During the India-New Zealand Champions Trophy Group A clash on Sunday, the Congress spokesperson took to X and labelled Rohit "fat sportsman" and even called him an "unimpressive captain".

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” Shama wrote in a post on X.

Reacting to the issue, the BCCI secretary said such comments coming from a politician at a time when Team India is playing an ICC tournament is really shocking.

"This is unfortunate; such comments for our captain are really unacceptable. Team India is playing an ICC tournament and the team is all set to play the semi-final match, and a politician saying all this is shocking. We will look into the matter", Saikia told IANS.

Shama's comments on Rohit triggered huge backlash from all quarters, and the issue snowballed into a big controversy, which led the Congress party to direct Shama to delete her social media post on Rohit.

Coming to the match, riding on Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul India beat New Zealand by 44 runs and sealed their place at the top of Group A in the eight-team tournament.

Rohit and Co. will face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday while New Zealand will face South Africa in the other semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

India are undefeated in the tournament so far after registering three victories in as many matches ahead of taking on ODI World Cup champions Australia in a rematch of the 2023 title clash in the format which the former lost in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.