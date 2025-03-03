Here’s what Ananya Panday is up to in Thailand

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is currently vacationing in Pattaya, a city in Eastern Thailand.

From sharing scenic pictures of beautiful beaches to indulging in local cuisines, Ananya has been giving her followers a glimpse into her fun-filled holiday. On Monday, she posted a photo of her enjoying fresh coconut water and also tagged Pataya as a location. The image also has 31°C written on it. In the photo, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress could be seen wearing a yellow outfit with matching earrings. She is seen sipping coconut water while posing for the camera.

Earlier, Ananya had also posted a video showing the stunning view of Thailand. She wrote, “After 24 hours in Melbourne, its time for 24 hours in Thailand.”

Prior to this, the 'Call Me Bae' actress had given a sneak peek into her stunning evening in Melbourne. Ananya posted a couple of her photos where she was seen dressed in a black and purple dress. She captioned the post, "An evening in Melbourne", along with a love-kissed emoji.

She also dropped an image of the Melbourne skyline, captioning, “Woke up in," and tagged Melbourne, Australia.

On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress has an exciting lineup of professional commitments ahead. She will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in Karan Singh Tyagi's upcoming film, produced by Dharma Productions. The drama is reportedly based on the life of renowned lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s.

In addition, Ananya will also feature in Vivek Soni’s “Chand Mera Dil," produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. She will share the screen with Lakshya, known for his role in “Kill,” in this captivating drama.

Moreover, Ananya will reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the popular series “Call Me Bae.”

