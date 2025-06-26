Subjects for agriculture research would be decided by farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore, June 26 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that subjects of agricultural research would be decided with consultation and recommendations of farmers in villages across the country.

The Union Minister said that to execute this plan, a total of 2,170 teams, comprising of agriculture-based scientists, experts, and officials from the agricultural department have conducted a survey in 60,823 villages across the country.

The survey was conducted under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, stressing the importance of providing farmers with additional sources of income beyond traditional agriculture and to increase agricultural production.

During visits, survey teams conducted meetings with more than 1.23 lakh farmers and noted down their recommendations, the Union Minister said.

The farmers from across the country have recommended for thorough research in particular areas or on crops, he added.

All those suggestions have been noted down, he said.

"It was the first time that such a large number of teams have concluded a survey in villages. After these surveys, we have decided that the subjects for agricultural research would be decided by farmers," Minister Chouhan said during a press conference in Indore.

Minister Chauhan was on a visit to Indore to attend a workshop organised at the Soybean Institute in the city, which was attended by the Agriculture Ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Senior officers from these three states were also present at the event.

On this occasion, Minister Chouhan chaired a series of meetings with several Ministers and senior officials.

The discussion was emphasised on soyabean production and its quality.

In the coming days, meetings will be organised in various states on the basis of priority.

Before attending the workshop, Minister Chouhan, who often introduces himself as a farmer's son, drove a tractor at the Soyabean Research Centre.

"I am a Minister, but first of all, I am a farmer," Minister Chouhan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.