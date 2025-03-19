Sub-categorisation intends to do justice to SCs, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that his government was trying to do justice to Scheduled Castes (SCs) through sub-categorisation.

Day after the Assembly passed a Bill for sub-categorisation of SCs for fair distribution of reservation, leavers and representatives of various SC organisations called on the Chief Minister and expressed their gratitude.

He said that the 'people's government' addressed the long-pending demand of SC sub-categorisation within a year after coming to power.

Revanth Reddy said the previous government could not solve the issue during the 10-year rule.

He added that he and some other MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for demanding sub-categorisation.

The Chief Minister appealed to all SC organisations to extend gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for fulfilling the aspirations of the SC communities.

"I would not have the power to find a permanent solution to the long-pending demand of SC categorisation if Rahul Gandhi Ji's support was not there," Revanth Reddy said.

He added that the government constituted a one-man Commission on sub-categorisation to avoid legal hurdles in the future.

The Commission submitted a 199-page report to the state government and based on the report, SCs have been divided into three groups to provide reservations, the Chief Minister said.

He clarified that the SC sub-categorisation was not against any community.

He claimed that the state government made strong arguments in the Supreme Court and worked hard for a judgment in favour of the SC categorisation.

He said that the Supreme Court judgment has not been implemented in any state in the country and Telangana is the first state to implement it.

He added that even BJP-ruled states have not implemented the Supreme Court order.

Revanth Reddy said after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment, his government began the official process to implement the apex court's order and decided to find a solution to the rightful demand.

The Chief Minister added that the government appointed Kumar Moglaram, who hails from the Madiga community, as Osmania University Vice-Chancellor (V-C).

It's the first time in 100 years that someone from the SC community has been appointed as the V-C, Revanth Reddy said.

He added that the government accorded priority to the Madiga community in the appointments in Council of Higher Education, Public Service Commission and Education Commission.

He assured the SC community that it will be provided with more opportunities in the future.

