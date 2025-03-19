CM Lalduhoma launches 'Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme'; to be effective from April 1

Aizawl, March 19 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday launched the ‘Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHS)’, which would be effective from April 1 this year.

Launching the MUHS during a function at the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme aims to replace the previous healthcare schemes to ensure that empanelled hospitals no longer face difficulties and to provide comprehensive health coverage and protection.

The Chief Minister emphasised that development and the well-being of the people are inseparable, and a robust healthcare system is crucial for the welfare of all.

He expressed his belief that the people would welcome this initiative. The scheme would be implemented online and in a paperless manner, ensuring efficiency.

It would also operate on a cashless system, eliminating the need for individuals to pay out of pocket.

A senior official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the scheme was introduced following a thorough evaluation of the state's progress over the past five years.

Despite financial challenges, the government has prioritised this scheme, and banks have assured their full cooperation, making the scheme viable, he said.

Initially, the scheme was planned with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan, and the process is ongoing.

However, even if the ADB loan does not materialise, the state government is confident of successfully implementing the scheme.

Since the scheme is set to commence in April, the government plans to allocate Rs 14.50 crore this month to settle outstanding healthcare bills, the official said.

The scheme covers all government employees, civil pensioners, the general public, and all those possessing Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Citizens can enroll in the scheme during the scheduled period, and the annual registration fee for a family is set at Rs 2,500. The scheme provides healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Government employees and civil pensioners shall contribute through deductions from their monthly income. Following his speech, the Chief Minister interacted with the media regarding the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker, K. Sapdanga, Home Minister Lalrinpuii, Health and Family Welfare Minister, other Ministers, MLAs, and key officials attended the programme.

A comprehensive booklet in Mizo on the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme has been uploaded at the government portal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.