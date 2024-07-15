Study shows late detection of cancer is a major concern

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Late diagnosis of cancer, which means too late for treatment, is the biggest concern for about 70 per cent of people, according to a public poll in the UK.

A survey of 2,000 people, led by a team from the University of Cambridge, showed that two-thirds were worried if they had cancer, the highest for any other medical condition, leaving behind dementia, terrorism, crime, and nuclear war.

About 70 per cent said that late diagnosis of cancer is the biggest worry, followed by the impact on one’s family and the ones in surroundings (52 per cent), getting access to the right treatment (41 per cent), and side effects of the treatment (36 per cent).

"People are worried that treatments won’t work or that the side-effects will be terrible, but also what their diagnosis will mean to their family,” said Professor Richard Gillbertson, Director of the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University.

The rein that cancer holds is unimaginable, in fact when respondents were asked what technological development they would like to see in the future, ranging from eradicating famine to self-driving cars, 55 per cent said unanimously that they would like to be able to detect and treat cancer early enough so that no-one dies, followed by eradicating poverty (23 per cent).

The public has given overwhelming support for AI and doctors to collaborate in the treatment process, with only 8 per cent disagreeing. The good news is that this has already become a reality which will alleviate fears and ensure accuracy, save costs and patients.

