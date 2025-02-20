Students at NMIMS Telangana suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) More than 50 students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Jadcherla suffered food poisoning after having their meals on campus on Thursday.

The students exhibited symptoms of nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever after having their meal.

Students alleged that the management of NMIMS tried to cover up the incident by treating affected students on the premises instead of shifting them to the hospital.

Private doctors treated the students on the floors of the college’s library and common rooms.

On learning about the incident, Jadcherla MLA P. Anirudh Reddy rushed to the institute and took the administration to task. He expressed shock over the way the students were being treated on the floor of the premises.

Questioning the qualifications of the doctors treating the students and the lack of medical equipment, the MLA ordered the administration to shift the students to nearby hospitals immediately.

He questioned the university’s attempts to suppress the incident and shield those responsible for it.

“You are only trying to protect the university. Protect the children. Shift them to hospitals immediately. If anything happens who will take the responsibility?” he told the university officials.

It was only after the MLA’s intervention that around 15-20 students were shifted to hospitals in Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad for better treatment.

“The administration’s failure extended beyond the provision of safe and hygienic food. The lack of emergency medical transportation further exacerbated the crisis. No ambulances were arranged for students requiring urgent care. It was only after considerable pressure from concerned authorities that an ambulance was finally arranged, highlighting the administration’s complete disregard for student welfare,” said a statement by students.

The students alleged that it wasn’t just an isolated one. They said despite several representations over the poor quality of food and drinking water provided to them, the college administration has been acting with negligence.

The students have been repeatedly raising concerns regarding the poor quality of groceries, vegetables, and cooking oils used in the preparation of meals served in the mess.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.