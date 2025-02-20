Congress must come clean on foreign donation: Union Minister

Hubballi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has demanded that the Congress party must respond to the statement made by the U.S. President, who revealed that a donation of $21 million was previously sent to bring a different government in India.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Thursday, Joshi said: "The truth that an attempt was made to influence India's electoral process has now been exposed by the U.S. President himself. The media has reported on it. Reports suggest that during a previous administration in the U.S., a $21 million donation was channelled into India through a U.S.-based organisation. Congress must now answer for this," he said.

“Who in India was receiving such a massive amount in the form of donations? Which foreign force was interfering in India's general elections? Congress must come clean on this," he said.

Joshi also referred to statements made by Sam Pitroda, a senior Congress leader, who reportedly admitted to Congress having direct links with billionaire George Soros.

"Since this statement has come from within their own party, Congress leaders should reveal the truth. Whether China is an enemy country or not is a separate debate, but Pitroda claims to be the chairman of Congress' Overseas Affairs Cell, while Congress itself denies any association with him. First, let them clarify this. Will the Congress party remove Sam Pitroda from his position? Let’s see," he said.

He alleged that Congress sought foreign support to destabilise India's democratic process and insisted that the party must apologise to the nation for its actions.

He also stated that the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is being conducted with cleanliness and no pollution. He mentioned that he personally took a holy dip among the common people and found the arrangements to be well-managed.

He further added that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has assured in the state assembly that if any minor discrepancies are found in such a massive gathering, immediate action will be taken.

Talking about clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, he stated that it was already anticipated that CM Siddaramaiah would receive a clean chit from the Lokayukta in the MUDA scam.

"When the case was handed over to the Lokayukta for investigation, we had already predicted this outcome," he said.

He emphasised that while they have faith and respect for the Lokayukta judges, the posting of Additional SPs and DySP-level officers within the Lokayukta remains under the Chief Minister's control.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah appointed officers favourable to him to influence the investigation.

He further claimed that Lokayukta officials scheduled questioning at times convenient for the CM and even met him late at night during the investigation.

