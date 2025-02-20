K’taka govt promises steps to implement Old Pension Scheme

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state government would take necessary steps to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) after studying the report of a committee looking into it.

Speaking at the conference of office bearers of the State Government Employees Association, he said: “A committee has been formed under the leadership of Anjum Parvez on implementation of OPS. Our government will take the necessary steps to implement it after studying the report. Our Party had given an assurance on the implementation of OPS in our manifesto and we are committed to it. We will do it but it requires time and patience.”

He added that it is the government employees who pull the chariot of the government. “The government employees’ association is doing constructive work. Government work is a huge responsibility and you should manage it well. Government employees are like the priests in temples. The people need priests to interact with the God. I have also been working like a government employee for 38 years,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister wanted to attend this event, but the doctor had advised him to rest.

“Our government takes care of all segments of people. All sections of society have reposed faith in us. People’s representatives and government employees are one. Our government has rolled out guarantee schemes to benefit crores of people. Similarly, your demand is in our manifesto. You can raise such slogans when I win the next election and run the show under my leadership. My health is good and I will continue to be in politics for another 8-10 years. Keep your trust in me,” he told the crowd which was chanting his name.

Shivakumar earlier said that it would be a great disservice to Bengaluru if planning is not done for good roads, pavements, and green zones.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on road construction organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he said, "Bengaluru can't be changed in 2-3 years. Even God can't do that. It can be changed only when proper planning is done and executed well."

"We must fight against our political opponents, not among ourselves," said Shivakumar while addressing a press conference at the KPCC office on Thursday. Shivakumar announced the results of the Youth Congress elections and offered advice to the newly elected office-bearers.

"Winning elections is not the only priority. Now, forget the elections and work together without any factionalism. Everyone should unite, uphold the ideology of the Congress party, bring all its members together, and fight against the BJP and JD-S," he stated.

