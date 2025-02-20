Manipur: Security forces arrest 16 militants, recover arms & ammunition

Imphal, Feb 20 (IANS) In a series of joint intelligence-based operations in Manipur’s six districts, the Army, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended 16 militants of different outfits and recovered 23 weapons and ammunition from them in the hill and valley areas in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

A Defence spokesman said that the intensive joint operations were conducted in Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Jiribam and Kakching districts on Wednesday and Thursday and recovered 23 arms and many ammunition in these districts comprising hills and valleys.

He said that the Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps on receipt of information of the presence of cadres at Phadinga areas in Imphal West district and at Bhumpa Khulen areas in Thoubal district launched area domination patrol on Wednesday and apprehended three militants, who on initial questioning confirmed that they are members of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group)(KCP-PWG).

One AK series weapon, one INSAS rifle, one Sniper and one 12-bore weapon and war-like stores were also recovered from the KCP-PWG cadres. In another operation at Moirang areas in the Bishnupur district on Thursday, the Army and Manipur Police apprehended 13 militants with arms and ammunition and war-like stores.

On questioning, all the cadres disclosed their allegiance to the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit. In Imphal West district, acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in Sagaisabi areas, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation on Thursday and recovered one Rifle, one Sniper Rifle, two 9mm Pistols, one Single Bore Barrel Gun (SBBL), grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

On the same day in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation and recovered one AK 47, two improvised mortars (Pompi), one bolt operating rifle, pistol, grenades, explosives, ammunition and war-like stores. Similarly, in the Tengnoupal district, along Myanmar, a joint operation was conducted by the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Rangkep Lok areas leading to the recovery of four bolt action rifles, three single-bore rifles ammunition and war-like stores.

Another operation in the Singtom areas of the Kakching district resulted in the recovery of one Self-loading Rifle (SLR) and one Single Barrel Rifle. All the arrested 16 militants belonging to KCP-PWG and KYKL outfits along with the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Manipur Police.

