Student electrocuted to death, four sustain burn injuries in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (IANS) A student died while four others sustained serious burn injuries due to electrocution after a steel pole accidentally came into contact with 11Kv live electric wire inside the campus of a private university at Naraj in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The deceased student has been identified as Soham Bhagawan Sawale. He was a native of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

“While some students were carrying the Ganesh idol on a tractor to their institute in a procession, one of them waving the steel flagpole accidentally touched the live wire on university premises. The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared Sawale brought dead,” a police official said.

The students suffered burn injuries are reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the fire services officials are yet to trace a youth who had gone missing during immersion of Viswakarma idol in Kuakhai River on the outskirts of the city Monday afternoon.

