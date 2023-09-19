Bihar Police's EOU warns teacher job aspirants to guard against con men

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Cyber fraudsters are active in Bihar these days and aspirants for teachers' jobs are increasingly on their target list.

In view of this, the state police's Economic Offence Unit (EOU) issued an alert to job aspirants to guard against them.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken the examination of 1.70 lakh posts of teachers from Class 1 to 12 on August 24 to 26 this year and its verification is underway. Keeping this in view, cyber conmen and making random calls to targeted job aspirants and offering them help in passing the examination, in lieu of money.

"The cyber fraudsters are active here and are targeting the job aspirants of teachers and demanding money to provide jobs. I want to appeal to the job aspirants to avoid getting into frauds. If anyone calls you to provide a job as a teacher, contact the proper authority and register a complaint against them," SP, EOU, Sunil Kumar said.

"The recruitment agency is doing everything in a proper and transparent manner. So, follow the instructions of BPSC and not anyone else," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.