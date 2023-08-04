Strongman Hulas Pandey’s minor son commits suicide in Patna

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) The 14 year-old minor son of strongman Hulas Pandey committed suicide by shooting himself in Patna on Friday.

The victim committed suicide by using a licensed revolver by firing himself in head.

Police said that the victim was taken to the nearby Paras hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“We are investigating the incident and waiting for the medical report and postmortem. The actual reason of death will be ascertained after that,” said Ramashankar Singh, SHO of Shastrinagar police station Patna.

Hulas Pandey is a former MLC and state vice president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash.

Pandey resides in MLC flat in Shastri Nagar locality of Patna along with his son.

Hulas Pandey is a known face in Bhojpur and Buxar districts as he is involved in sand mining business in the region.

In June 2020, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of Hulas Pandey in Patna, Arrah and Buxar and recovered huge amounts of cash and 1.5 kg gold jewelry.

He is also facing charges over smuggling illegal arms and ammunition.

Strongman Pandey’s brother Sunil Pandey is also a gangster. Sunil was also a former MLA of Bhojpur.

