Strengthens feeling of brotherhood: Prez Murmu extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasising that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood and promotes compassion and charity.

Taking to social media platform X, President Murmu conveyed her wishes, stating, "Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts."

Several prominent leaders also extended their wishes on the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his greetings, saying, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all. Hope this day further strengthens the bonds of harmony and brotherhood all across society. Eid Mubarak!"

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also took to X to express his wishes, posting, "Warmest wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr. May this joyous occasion fill every heart with peace, love, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!"

Similarly, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended his greetings on Eid.

He wrote in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a joyous & blessed Eid-ul-Fitr! May this special day bring happiness, prosperity & new opportunities for all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness & gratitude with our loved ones."

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is celebrated with great fervor across India and the world.

The festival signifies a time of joy, generosity, and unity, as people come together to share meals, exchange gifts, and offer prayers for peace and harmony.

