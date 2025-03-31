Ex-Himachal CM Jairam Thakur condoles death of six people in Kullu mishap

Shimla, March 31 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jairam Thakur, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members after six people lost their lives in a landslide when a hollow tree which was uprooted fell on the people near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Thakur said: "The accident that took place in Manikaran of Kullu is very sad and unfortunate, many people have died tragically in this accident. My condolences are with the victims of this accident. I pray to God to give place to all the departed souls in his sacred feet and provide strength to their families to bear this unbearable grief."

He also wrote: "Also, may the people injured in this accident recover very soon. The government and local administration are requested to speed up the relief and rescue work so that the affected people can get relief as soon as possible."

At least six people died, and six were injured after a hollow tree was uprooted and fell on the victims near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu on Sunday.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, said, "Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari."

The deceased victims have been identified as Reena, a resident of Manikaran, Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh; Barshini, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Bangalore; and Sameer Gurung, a resident of Nepali origin.

Two individuals, one female and one male, whose identities remain unknown at this time.

The injured persons include Ramesh Babu, 53, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Bangalore; Pallavi Ramesh, 49, wife of Ramesh Babu; and Bhargav, 24, son of Ramesh Babu. Others injured are identified as Tumpa Acharya, 40, a resident of L.K. Path, Assam; and Parachi, 23, a resident of Sector-14, Hisar, Haryana.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the incident, said an official statement from the Himachal Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

He also instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured victims.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Sukhu prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

CM Sukhu also assured the people that the state government stands firmly with the affected people in this hour of grief.

