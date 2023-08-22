Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s character 'Anya' in investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach' is a perfect balance of physical, mental, and emotionally strong qualities, while still embracing and expressing femininity.

As a cop, she displays strength and competence in her profession, yet she also embraces her emotions and vulnerability.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: "A woman being strong doesn't make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that’s an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything."

"When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there’s nothing more powerful than that and that is what 'Anya' essentially embodies," she added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarking on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach' takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Pratik Sehajpal, will be seen in a cameo role.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

