‘Stories unite us’: Jaipur Literature Festival to take place from Feb 1 to 5

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The 17th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2024 will take place from February 1 to 5 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

The upcoming edition of the festival celebrates how 'Stories Unite Us,' exploring the transformative power of literature. Teamwork Arts, the producer of the Festival informed that like earlier editions, this edition will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages.

The programme will host sessions that focus on literary works in languages like Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and many more.

The first list of 25 speakers released on Tuesday includes author Anand Neelakantan; award-winning British journalist and author (‘Superior: The Return of Race Science’), Angela Saini; award-winning Assamese author and journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari; critically acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam language writer and literary critic B. Jeyamohan; British reviewer, columnist and author Ben Macintyre; leading Indian art historian, academic and author B.N. Goswamy; award-winning author and academic Brian A. Catlos; award-winning playwright, author & Broadway actress Catherine Ann Jones; and award-winning Australian historian, author, broadcaster and public commentator Clare Wright; acclaimed travel writer and novelist Colin Thubron.

The list also includes the Elizabeth Moynihan Curator of South Asian and Southeast Asian Art at the National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution, Debra Diamond; debut novelist of Quarterlife, Devika Rege; best-selling American author of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death, Jeff Goodell; prize-winning and bestselling broadcaster, curator and author Jerry Brotton; Kashmir-born and New York-based writer and translator of For Now, It Is Night, Kalpana Raina; Classicist and writer of the prize-winning books Pompeii, SPQR, and Women & Power, Mary Beard; acclaimed Hindi novelist and writer of the famous books Chittacobra, Kathgulab, and the Sahitya Akademi award-winning Miljul Mann, Mridula Garg; Co-founder and Co-CEO of Archie Comics Publications, Nancy Silberkleit; award-winning author of three novels Nilanjana S. Roy; award-winning journalist and author of the international bestsellers Say Nothing, Empire of Pain, and Rogues, Patrick Radden Keefe; Indian journalist and novelist Raj Kamal Jha; Former DG, CSIR & President, Indian National Science Academy, National Innovation Foundation and recipient of 47 honorary doctorates, R.A. Mashelkar; author of The Case for Nature, Siddarth Shrikanth; former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court and Delhi High Court S. Muralidhar; and award-winning historian, translator and broadcaster Tom Holland.

Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher, and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said: “The 2024 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will bring our living library of ideas, books, and writers into the hearts and minds of book lovers from around the world.

“Fiction and faction, poetry and music, debates and discussions await us, with a brilliant and diverse list of speakers and performers. A vintage year, with classic themes and stimulating contemporary interpretations.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts said that the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will focus on Indian literature and the celebration of diverse voices.

Registration and access to the Festival will be available for Rs 200 per day.

