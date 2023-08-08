Stone pelted at meat shop in Gurugram, police rule out communal angle

Gurugram, Aug 8 (IANS) An incident occurred late on Monday night near the CRPF Chowk in Gurugram, where a meat shop owned by a person named Mohammad Javed was targeted by unidentified individuals.

However, the police have ruled out any communal motive behind the incident.

In the attack, Javed, a native of Begusarai in Bihar, sustained minor injuries as the assailants pelted stones, causing damage to a glass window of the shop.

Javed promptly reported the incident to the police, recounting that he was inside the shop when he heard the shattering of glass. He said a group of 10-12 attackers, some of whom wore masks and carried sticks, were involved in the incident.

Following the attack, Javed's nephew rushed him to the hospital after he was hit by a stone hurled at the shop.

A senior police officer said that the incident is not connected to the recent communal clashes in neighbouring Nuh, which extended to parts of Gurugram, claiming six lives and disrupting daily life for the residents.

In response to Javed's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits,” the police said.

