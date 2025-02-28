STEM hiring in tier 2 and 3 Indian cities to rise by 15-20 pc by 2027: Report

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) With tech companies expanding their hiring focus to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, jobs for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates from these regions is expected to rise by 15-20 per cent by 2027, a report said on Friday.

STEM opportunities are growing in locations such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Additionally, India's overall STEM sector is projected to see a 40-45 per cent increase by 2027, driven by rising demand for skilled professionals across industries, according to the report by NLB Services. A Centre for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) report on the global distribution of STEM graduates reveals that 34 per cent of all graduates in India come from STEM disciplines.

Additionally, industry insights indicate that India’s annual STEM graduate output is sufficient to meet the IT-related workforce demands of Europe and the US, including specialised roles. This highlights the important role of STEM in promoting employment and accelerating economic growth. The growing emphasis on STEM education and workforce development is a testament to India’s commitment to innovation and economic progress.

“This is also reflected in the Union Budget announcement focusing on transforming India’s education landscape with initiatives like 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, high-speed internet for rural schools, AI integration, and skill development,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

The tinkering labs will help in research in the STEM field where students can practice new ideas and approaches. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Day as a Scientist’ initiative, for National Science Day 2025, encourages young minds to engage with research institutions, fostering hands-on scientific exploration, Alug mentioned.

Covering engineering, technology, and scientific research opportunities, the STEM domain includes roles such as software developer, computer network architect, environmental engineer, and biochemist with the most sought-after positions being software developers (24 per cent), data analysts (18 per cent), and AI/ML specialists (15 per cent).

Each year, more than 1.5 million students take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), competing for roughly 16,000 seats at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Likewise, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) sees over 1.8 million aspirants vying for around 90,000 MBBS seats. This fierce competition reflects the high societal and economic value placed on STEM careers, driven by lucrative salary prospects and the perception of greater job stability in these fields.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.