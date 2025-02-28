Kohli's form gives added impetus to India's already strong batting line-up: Rayudu

Vadodara, Feb 28 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu feels that Virat Kohli returning to form in the Champions Trophy has given added impetus to their already strong batting line-up.

Rohit Sharma-led India have reached the semi-final of the eight-team tournament after securing consecutive wins against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A. Kohli struck a match-winning century against Pakistan and contributed 22 against Bangladesh in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been firing in the top order and struck a century against Bangladesh before playing a knock of 46 against Pakistan. He has amassed 147 runs in the tournament so far.

"I think India's key strength has been the overall balance of the side. Our top order batting has been brilliant and also with Virat coming into form gives the added impetus to the already strong batting line-up that we have," Rayudu told IANS on Friday.

The former batter added that it will be interesting to see how India tackle New Zealand spinners in their next match.

"It will be really interesting to see them against New Zealand spinners, it will be a great test for them. Going forward, this New Zealand game will really set things up beautifully for India going into the semis," Rayudu added.

Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in their final group game on March 2 before gearing up for the semi-final.

On England's early exit from the tournament, Rayudu said the English team's middle order failed to live up to the occasion on the sub-continent conditions.

"No, I feel England's batting against spin and also the middle order batting has not been great and we have seen that even in the series against India. So their struggles were evident in the Champions Trophy as well. But the surprising thing was they did not even try and adapt to the conditions or try and stick to the basics," he said.

"They were very, very adamant in terms of their style of play. And in the end, it's proven to be not so great in the sub-continent conditions."

Rayudu, who is representing India Masters in the International Masters League, feels that the second leg of the tournament in Vadodara is going to offer different conditions to Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium.

"I think it's going to be quite challenging because the surfaces are different. Even in the practise session, we are trying to gauge what the wicket is going to do in the game. So it's quite different to what the D.Y. Patil has offered. I think it's more about timing the ball or hitting the gaps in the ground. Maybe, you know, you never know. Wicket can be surprising and can be very, very good as well. We're really looking forward to it," he said.

On reuniting with legends of the game including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and others, Rayudu said, "It's been fantastic because when you see so many great cricketers who have played the game and who have done such a great service to their nations as well as the game of cricket, it's amazing that all of them have come out being really fit and also raring to go. So it's a great sign and all the teams are very, very competitive here. And, you know, you're having a lot of fun as well as playing some really good competitive grades."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.