‘Nadaaniyan’ co-stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor turn into workout buddies

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are presently busy promoting their upcoming drama, "Nadaaniyan". Taking some time off from their busy schedules the co-stars decided to hit the gym together.

'The Archies' actress took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a glimpse of her latest workout session with co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While these two indulge in some high-intensity exercises together they are also seen having fun with each other. From hitting each other playfully to sharing a laugh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor make for perfect gym buddies.

“Nadaaniyan” will be premiering on streaming giant Netflix on March 7.

While Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen as Arjun Mehta in his Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor will play Pia Jai Singh in "Nadaaniyan”. Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj have also been roped in to play supporting roles in the drama.

The project dives into the delicate maze of Gen Z romance, where emotions are complicated, and pretending can sometimes feel all too real.

The young adult romantic drama revolves around a bold and spirited girl Piya from South Delhi, and a determined middle-class boy, Arjun from Noida. As their two completely opposite worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Helmed by first-time director Shauna Gautam, the drama has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, the maker recently released its second track from "Nadaaniyan" titled "Galatfehmi".

Dropping the song that dives into the complexities of love, the makers wrote on social media, "For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! #Galatfehmi song out now. Link in bio. #Nadaaniyan #NadaaniyanOnNetflix.”

Scored by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The soulful number has been crooned by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

