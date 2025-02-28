42 workers trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche, multi-agency rescue operations underway (Lead)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Feb 28 (IANS) A massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday left at least 42 workers engaged in road construction near Mana village, close to the India-Tibet border, trapped under the snow, and a multi-agency operation has been launched to rescue them, officials said.

According to reports, 57 workers were present at the site when the avalanche occurred. While 15 have been rescued and rushed to an army camp in critical condition, efforts are underway to locate the remaining trapped workers.

Rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army.

An Army statement said, the avalanche struck around 7.15 a.m. near a BRO camp, approximately 3 km ahead of Badrinath Dham, where workers were clearing snow for army movement. The Army's swift response teams, including over 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, doctors, ambulances, and heavy equipment, were immediately mobilized.

An army official stated that ongoing snowfall and intermittent smaller avalanches are slowing rescue efforts, which are being conducted with extreme caution. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GERF) is also working to clear the road between Joshimath and Mana, while additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X: "Spoke to Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the Chamoli avalanche. Our priority is to safely evacuate those trapped. The local administration is engaged in full-scale rescue efforts. Two NDRF teams are also en route."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the tragedy, stating: "Sad news has been received about workers being buried under an avalanche during BRO's construction work near Mana. Rescue operations by ITBP, BRO, and other teams are in full swing. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for everyone's safety."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted: "An unfortunate avalanche has struck the Mana area in Joshimath, affecting the BRO’s GREF camp. I have spoken to CM @pushkardhami. The administration is providing all possible assistance, and the Army is leading rescue efforts with all available resources."

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has directed officials to expedite the rescue mission. He confirmed that 57 workers were engaged in clearing snow for army movement when the avalanche struck. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

A team of the SDRF has been dispatched from Joshimath, while a high-altitude rescue team remains on standby at Sahastradhara helipad, awaiting improved weather for aerial deployment. The Army has also been contacted to clear blocked routes in Lambagad.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand and other hilly regions, warning of extremely heavy snowfall - up to 20 cm - until late Friday night.

Rescue teams continue to battle challenging conditions as efforts intensify to locate and save the trapped workers.

