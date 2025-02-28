Maha Kumbh mela ignites PM Modi's vision for a resurgent India, says TN BJP

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad said that the Maha Kumbh mela has demonstrated India's growing stature on the world stage, poised to become a global superpower by 2047.

In a statement on Friday, the BJP leader said, “As the world acknowledges India's spiritual prowess, it is a moment of pride for Bharat, underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to its cultural and spiritual heritage.”

“The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has been a monumental success, thanks to the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” the BJP leader said.

He said that the event, which drew over 660 million devotees, was a powerful demonstration of India's cultural unity and spiritual diversity, showcasing exceptional event management and reinforcing the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)’.

“By embodying the essence of India's revered spiritual guru, Swami Vivekananda, these visionary leaders have demonstrated their commitment to the nation's spiritual and cultural resurgence, inspiring a new era of spiritual awakening and national resurgence, and solidifying the Maha Kumbh Mela's status as a symbol of national pride,” the BJP leader said.

ANS Prasad said, “The colossal spiritual contributions of millions of Indians, symbolising unity, have infused new vigour into India's culture, heritage, and traditions.”

The BJP leader said that the world watches in awe as India marches forward with a magnificent resurgence, heralding a new era.

Prasad said that the Maha Kumbh Mela has emerged as a beacon of spiritual resurgence, captivating the hearts of people worldwide with its profound message of love and unity.

He said that this magnificent celebration has not only showcased India's rich cultural heritage but has also underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to its spiritual roots.

The revered Hindu scriptures, ancient texts, and timeless epics, from the Vedas and Puranas to the inspiring teachings of Swami Vivekananda, have collectively contributed to India's magnificent heritage, he said.

The senior BJP leader said that the rich legacy has shaped Bharat into a beacon of hope and a guiding light for humanity, showcasing the nation as an exemplary model for the world.

ANS Prasad said that the Maha Kumbh Mela embodies the sublime philosophy of selfless service, where devotion to humanity is considered devotion to the divine. He said that by fostering a sense of unity amidst diversity, this grand festival has been showcasing India's incredible pluralism to the world, offering a unique doctrine of "Unity in Diversity" that inspires wonder.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a beacon of global unity and a testament to humanity's shared values, concluded in India with great fanfare, he said.

He added, “This grand spiritual festival, which drew millions of devotees from across the globe, transcended geographical, cultural, and sectarian boundaries, uniting people under the universal language of love and spirituality.”

The BJP spokesperson said that the magnificent event embodies the essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Supreme India)’, a vision that resonates deeply with the hearts of Indians.

He said, “As we move forward, we must strive to preserve this spirit of unity and collective growth, working together to build a prosperous and vibrant India that is a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world.”

The BJP leader said that Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, calling the grand religious gathering the "Maha Yagya of unity, equality, and harmony."

He said that the event set new standards in management and cleanliness, celebrating unity and global harmony.

PM Modi, in his blog on Maha Kumbh, praised the successful organisation of the event and urged the nation to "unite and come together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat".

He said that the success of the event is a testament to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, who have inspired a new era of spiritual awakening and national resurgence.

As the country celebrates Viksit Bharat, it's essential to understand the vision behind this initiative, he said. The BJP leader said that ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, focussing on economic growth, environmental sustainability, social progress, and good governance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.