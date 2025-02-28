Gujarat: Admission process under RTE Act begins in private schools

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) The admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has officially begun in private schools across Gujarat and will continue until March 12.

In Ahmedabad alone, admission will take place for 14,778 seats across approximately 1,300 private schools. Every year, before the start of a new academic session, the Directorate of Primary Education conducts the RTE admission process. Under this scheme, children from urban families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for admission to private schools as per government norms.

As per RTE regulations, 25 per cent of seats in private schools are reserved for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. The District Education Department has urged parents to be extra cautious while filling out admission forms.

Officials have observed that many parents face difficulties in selecting schools and uploading documents, particularly when applying through cyber cafes. Such errors often lead to complications at the final stage of admission.

Authorities have warned parents against submitting false documents. Those filing Income Tax Returns must declare and upload their financial documents correctly.

In recent years, multiple cases of fraudulent admissions under the RTE quota have been reported. Last year alone, 200 students lost their admission after being found ineligible due to fake income certificates. Officials have stated that any parent found submitting forged documents will face strict action, including the cancellation of admission and possible legal proceedings.

Additionally, parents are advised to be cautious of cyber cafe operators or agents promising guaranteed admissions in exchange for money.

In Ahmedabad, authorities discovered that 140 parents had used fraudulent income certificates to obtain admissions under the RTE scheme.

The District Education Officer (DEO) responded by canceling these illegitimate admissions in November 2023, thereby restoring opportunities for deserving students.

Further scrutiny by five private schools in Ahmedabad raised concerns about 308 students who had gained RTE admissions in recent years based on fabricated documents and false declarations.

In January 2024, the DEO initiated an investigation, summoning the implicated parents for hearings. By mid-February 2024, 170 of these admissions had been annulled following thorough inquiries.

