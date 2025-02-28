Robust forensic system will instil fear among criminals: President Murmu at NFSU convocation

Gandhinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasised that a robust forensic system will instil fear among the criminals and ensure timely justice for citizens.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), she stressed the importance of a justice system rooted in forensic science for the development of India.

Asserting that rapid and accessible justice for citizens is the hallmark of good governance, President Murmu urged students to leverage scientific and technological advancements to expedite the legal process.

She highlighted the growing global significance of forensic science and noted that NFSU, recognised as a premier institute, has trained over 30,000 officers from civil services, Indian Police Services, finance, banking, and judiciary sectors.

The President also lauded the implementation of three major legal reforms - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 - calling July 1, 2024, a landmark day in India's history.

She noted that crimes requiring forensic investigations - especially those carrying punishments of seven years or more - would necessitate increased forensic expertise, an area where NFSU will play a crucial role.

She also commended the increasing participation of women students in forensic sciences and encouraged graduates to pursue their careers with diligence and integrity.

President Murmu conferred degrees upon 1,562 students across various disciplines, including 12 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees and one Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree.

Diplomas, undergraduate, postgraduate, and post-graduate diplomas were also given, alongside gold medals to meritorious students.

Governor Acharya Devvrat urged students to utilise their knowledge for societal welfare, reiterating the ancient Indian ethos of truth, duty, and self-discipline.

He emphasised that education should not merely be for personal gain but should contribute to national progress.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in establishing NFSU, the world's first dedicated forensic science university".

He remarked that the institution had emerged as a global centre of excellence, offering new opportunities to youth in forensic sciences.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged NFSU's growing global footprint, with campuses in multiple states and even an international presence in Uganda.

He pointed out that with the rise in "sophisticated" crimes, forensic sciences play a pivotal role in criminal investigations and judicial processes.

With forensic science becoming increasingly indispensable in crime investigations, Chief Minister Patel emphasised the need for trained professionals to combat evolving criminal tactics.

He also recognised NFSU's contributions to narcotics and psychotropic substance testing, which aids in the government’s mission to create a drug-free society.

J. M. Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, expressed pride in the university's rapid growth. From a humble beginning with five programs and 73 students, the university now offers over 72 courses to more than 7,500 students.

He highlighted that NFSU is the only government university in India with an operational campus abroad, marking a significant step in forensic education and research on an international scale.

