Israeli army says killed Hezbollah militant behind weapon deals

Jerusalem, Feb 28 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday that it killed Hezbollah militant Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen in an airstrike in northeastern Lebanon on Thursday evening.

The statement added that he was targetted in the Lebanese town of Hermel by the Israeli Air Force with intelligence guidance.

According to Lebanese health authorities, the strike, carried out by two drones, targetted a vehicle, resulting in one death and one injury.

The IDF claimed that Shaheen had been coordinating terrorist transactions for the purchase of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border since the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect.

"Shaheen was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's geographical unit, which is responsible for the Bekaa area, and has recently been involved in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon," it said.

According to the IDF, he mediated the arrival of the shipments and their distribution to the various Hezbollah units to continue Hezbollah's establishment and reinforcement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"His actions posed a threat to Israel," the statement read.

On Thursday, one person was killed and another injured in Israeli airstrikes targetting a vehicle in the town of Hermel, eastern Lebanon, health authorities said.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health, stated that two drone strikes carried out by Israel hit the vehicle, leaving one person dead and another injured.

A third Israeli airstrike struck the outskirts of the village of Ainata in southern Lebanon, according to a Lebanese security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that activities were detected at a Hezbollah reconnaissance site in Ainata earlier in the day, which he described as a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon. He added that Israeli Air Force aircraft targetted the site in response.

Since November 27, a US and French-mediated ceasefire agreement has been in place between Israel and Lebanon, halting more than a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, which were triggered by the war in Gaza.

Despite the agreement mandating an Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory, Israel has maintained military presence at five key border points beyond the February 18 deadline.

