'Stay active on the ground if you want to taste victory', Pilot to block presidents

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday took part in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at the party headquarters here, and directed the Congress block presidents to stay active on the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Pilot said, “Those who want to taste victory in their seats will have to work on the field.”

He also said that little differences are okay in politics.

"This is acceptable in politics. However, the government will be formed if the issues which we raise based on principles and ideologies are raised by you as well,” he told the party's block presidents

"Only giving speeches will not work... We need to go to our divisions and work on the ground," he added.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the party is united in Rajasthan after implementing the suggestions made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"Now there is only one camp, which is Rahul Gandhi and Kharge camp. We all have our own responsibilities,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress had organised a day-long workshop for the party's block presidents, which was attended by state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and veteran leaders like Harish Chaudhary and B.D. Kalla, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.