State govt committed to dam safety and river revival: Rajasthan Minister

Udaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister, Suresh Singh Rawat, on Monday, emphasised that water management is a shared responsibility and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to dam safety, rehabilitation, and the revival of old rivers.

He was addressing the State Level Conference on Dam Safety, Rehabilitation, and the Dam Safety Act, 2021, held in Udaipur.

Minister Rawat highlighted that water conservation has been a tradition since the Vedic period, with rainwater stored in dams and anicuts across India.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan government is working towards modern water management while preserving the state's rich heritage, following the vision of "Development along with Heritage".

The Minister underscored the critical role of dams in water storage, irrigation, power generation, flood control, and drinking water supply.

He described every drop of water in Rajasthan as precious, calling dams a key indicator of economic prosperity and human necessity.

He further noted that the government is focused on: constructing new dams and strengthening existing structures, implementing a water grid, as announced in the state's first Budget, ensuring the continuous flow of water downstream and reviving local rivers, and enhancing dam safety mechanisms with professional and proactive monitoring.

Minister Rawat urged engineers to adopt a professional and scientific approach for real-time monitoring, accurate risk assessment, and proactive solutions for dam safety.

During the session, Rakesh Kashyap, Chief Engineer of the Central Water Commission, emphasised the joint efforts of the Central and State governments to enhance dam safety.

Ravi Solanki, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, also shared his insights on the matter.

The conference featured discussions by experts on key topics, including the state government's Approach to Dam Safety and Management, challenges in Implementing the Dam Safety Act and the Role of Drip Irrigation, Best Practices for Dam Safety at Bisalpur Dam, and rehabilitation work at Mahi Dam under the DRIP Programme.

The event was attended by senior administrative officers, engineers, and water management experts, all committed to advancing Rajasthan's water security and dam safety initiatives.

