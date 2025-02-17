Airtel Users Get Free JioHotstar Access: Check Eligible Plans Here
JioHotstar Free Subscription: Full List of Airtel Prepaid, Postpaid, and Broadband Plans
Reliance Jio and Airtel have teamed up with JioHotstar, offering subscription plans for users to access exclusive content on the streaming platform. With new mobile and broadband plans, customers can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema content via JioHotstar, a seamless streaming experience. Here’s a breakdown of all the plans that come with free JioHotstar subscriptions.
Airtel Prepaid Plans with JioHotstar Subscription
Airtel is offering JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions with the following prepaid recharge plans:
Rs 3,999 Plan
Validity: 365 days
Data: 2.5GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7, Hellotunes
Rs 1,029 Plan
Validity: 3 months
Data: 2GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, RewardsMini, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes
Rs 398 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Data: 2GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Free Hellotunes
Airtel Postpaid Plans with JioHotstar Subscription
Airtel’s postpaid plans come with complimentary JioHotstar Mobile access for entertainment enthusiasts:
Rs 1,199 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Data: Unlimited 5G data
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs 999 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Data: 100GB
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs 599 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Data: 75GB
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7
Rs 499 Plan
Validity: 6 months
Data: 40GB
Voice Calling: Unlimited
SMS: 100 per day
Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7
Airtel Broadband Plans with JioHotstar Subscription
Airtel also offers broadband customers the chance to enjoy JioHotstar with select Xstream Fiber plans:
Rs 1,498 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Speed: 300Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Other Benefits: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs 1,099 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Speed: 200Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Other Benefits: Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs 899 Plan
Validity: 12 months
Speed: 100Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Other Benefits: Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs 799 Plan
Validity: 6 months
Speed: 100Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play
While Airtel has not updated its website with specific details on the JioHotstar subscription for some plans, it’s expected that access to Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema will be included with those plans. If you're considering switching to Airtel or Jio for your entertainment needs, these plans offer excellent value with a variety of streaming options.