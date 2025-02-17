Airtel Users Get Free JioHotstar Access: Check Eligible Plans Here

Reliance Jio and Airtel have teamed up with JioHotstar, offering subscription plans for users to access exclusive content on the streaming platform. With new mobile and broadband plans, customers can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema content via JioHotstar, a seamless streaming experience. Here’s a breakdown of all the plans that come with free JioHotstar subscriptions.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Airtel is offering JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions with the following prepaid recharge plans:

Rs 3,999 Plan

Validity: 365 days

Data: 2.5GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7, Hellotunes

Rs 1,029 Plan

Validity: 3 months

Data: 2GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, RewardsMini, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes

Rs 398 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2GB daily (4G) + unlimited 5G data

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Free Hellotunes

Airtel Postpaid Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Airtel’s postpaid plans come with complimentary JioHotstar Mobile access for entertainment enthusiasts:

Rs 1,199 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Data: Unlimited 5G data

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 999 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Data: 100GB

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 599 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Data: 75GB

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7

Rs 499 Plan

Validity: 6 months

Data: 40GB

Voice Calling: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7

Airtel Broadband Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Airtel also offers broadband customers the chance to enjoy JioHotstar with select Xstream Fiber plans:

Rs 1,498 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Speed: 300Mbps

Data: Unlimited

Other Benefits: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 1,099 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Speed: 200Mbps

Data: Unlimited

Other Benefits: Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 899 Plan

Validity: 12 months

Speed: 100Mbps

Data: Unlimited

Other Benefits: Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 799 Plan

Validity: 6 months

Speed: 100Mbps

Data: Unlimited

Other Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play

While Airtel has not updated its website with specific details on the JioHotstar subscription for some plans, it’s expected that access to Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema will be included with those plans. If you're considering switching to Airtel or Jio for your entertainment needs, these plans offer excellent value with a variety of streaming options.