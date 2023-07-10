Stalin writes to Jaishankar, seeks release of 15 TN fishermen from Sri Lanka

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Monday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asking for his immediate intervention in getting 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka.

“Through diplomatic channels we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen even when maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka,” Chief Minister’s wrote.

On Sunday, 15 fishermen along with their mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister wrote that several hundred fishermen are dependent on fishing in deep seas for livelihood and the arrest of these fishermen and confiscating their equipment is creating major difficulties in the coastal areas of the state.

Pertinently, fishermen associations have written letters to the Union government and state government asking to take steps for the release of mechanised fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen associations had in their earlier representations stated that the mechanised boats, which are in Sri Lankan custody, are the main bread winner for the fishermen in the coastal areas of the state.

