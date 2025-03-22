'Stalin is trying to make delimitation a political issue,' says BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday remarked on the delimitation issue, saying that it is a well-established process that follows a set procedure. However, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin is unnecessarily turning it into a political issue.

Speaking to IANS Khandelwal remarked, "Clearly, Stalin is struggling to maintain his political ground, and in a bid to regain his lost influence, he is trying to make delimitation a topic of debate. In reality, delimitation is not an issue at the moment. The process will only begin after a population census is conducted, and then the delimitation commission will be formed. Only then will any discussions take place."

On the issue of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Khandelwal also criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi had claimed that the Bill was aimed at seizing Muslim religious properties such as graveyards and dargahs.

Khandelwal responded, "The JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) that was formed on this issue spoke to people from all communities across the country, collected their inputs, and then presented its report in Parliament. The decision now lies with the Lok Sabha, and it is up to the House to decide. As a member of Parliament himself, Owaisi should raise these concerns on the floor of the House, not through inflammatory statements."

Turning his attention to recent political developments in Karnataka, Khandelwal expressed concern over the state government’s move to provide reservations specifically to Muslims.

"The Congress should clarify whether only Muslims will benefit from this reservation or if there are other social and economically backward communities in Karnataka who also deserve it. The state government must give a clear answer on this," Khandelwal said, referring to the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs who had raised objections to the Bill.

Khandelwal also addressed plans for a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, a place where Aurangzeb had once imprisoned him. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of national pride. Aurangzeb was an invader. Any monument dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj will inspire pride and respect among all Indians, and it is a matter of honour for the entire nation."

