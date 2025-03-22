IPL 2025: Rain threat looms over KKR vs RCB season opener at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) The grand stage is set for the much-anticipated opening clash of IPL 2025, as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. However, the season opener is now under the looming threat of rain, with weather conditions in Kolkata posing a significant challenge.

With the city placed under an Orange Alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), concerns are growing over whether the blockbuster opener will proceed as scheduled.

Forecasts indicate a 74% chance of rain during the day, which increases to 90% by evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts of wind. Despite the high probability of rain, there is still some hope. The AccuWeather Rain Probability Index suggests a gradual decrease in rainfall chances as the day progresses.

The unrelenting weather has already caused disruptions in the lead-up to the match. On Friday evening, a spell of rain hit Kolkata around 6 PM, preventing both KKR and RCB from completing their scheduled training sessions.

A light drizzle was also reported across Kolkata and Howrah on Saturday morning. Adding to concerns, even KKR’s practice match earlier this week was hampered by the weather.

If the match does take place, Eden Gardens promises an electrifying contest between bat and ball. Traditionally, the venue has been a batting paradise, with short boundaries and a high-scoring history. It was at this very ground that Punjab Kings chased down a record 262 runs, the highest successful chase in T20 history.

The numbers suggest that teams batting second have won 55 times in 93 matches, compared to 38 victories for teams setting a target.

However, Kolkata's famed duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have often dictated terms with the ball, making spin a crucial factor, especially if the conditions assist turn. The dampness on the pitch could also aid seamers early on, making the powerplay overs a decisive phase in the game.

