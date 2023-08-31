Stalin leaves for Mumbai to attend INDIA meet

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday left for Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the opposition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

26 opposition parties are part of the INDIA block that is taking on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin had earlier told media persons that the Mumbai meet of the alliance will be crucial and several important decisions will come out of the meet.

The opposition alliance has not yet announced a convenor for it and speculation are rife that the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would become the convenor of the alliance. However Congress has flatly denied it.

The Janata Dal(U) leader and Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar who had played an important role to forge the alliance and took up the cause of the Congress being part of the alliance is also a frontrunner for the post.

Stalin, who is also the President of the DMK, is pitching for a win in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and one seat from Puducherry. It is to be noted that in 2019, 38 of the 39 seats are with the DMK.

Stalin has also been strongly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

