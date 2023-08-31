BJP, AAP spar over 'Shivling-shaped' fountains in Delhi installed ahead of G20

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's allegation that fountains installed at various places in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit are 'Shivling-shaped' has created a controversy with BJP accusing the Kejriwal government of erecting them.

The AAP and the BJP, are now accusing each other of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

According to information, Shivling-shaped fountains have been installed between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Dhaula Kuan.

A few days ago, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena also paid a visit to this place.

Now, the AAP spokesperson has accused the L-G of playing with the sentiments of Hindus.

However, BJP has also countered AAP, saying that the Shivling-shaped fountains were installed by AAP.

"A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi.

"AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan," BJP leader Charu Pragya posted on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.