Stalin accuses AIADMK leader Palaniswami of acting as BJP's 'voice dubber'

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) of acting as a “voice dubber” for the BJP. He also alleged the existence of a secret alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP.

Speaking on Saturday during his interactive session, Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You), Stalin responded to Palaniswami’s remarks regarding the Delhi Assembly election results. EPS had claimed that the results were a setback for the INDIA bloc.

In response, Stalin dismissed Palaniswami’s statements, asserting that they echoed the BJP’s stance. When asked about differences of opinion among DMK’s allies, Stalin downplayed any contradictions. The CM said that he considered their views as constructive advice.

“Differences of opinion are natural, whether in a family, an office, or any other space. Expressing one’s perspective is a sign of democratic engagement,” he remarked. His comments came amid criticism from DMK’s allies, the CPI(M) and the VCK, on various issues.

Both parties have also demanded a CBI investigation into the Vengaivayal case, where human faeces were found mixed in an overhead water tank in Pudukkottai district.

On the Manipur crisis, Stalin criticised the Union government’s decision to impose President’s Rule in the state, calling it “long overdue.” He said Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh had no option but to step down due to his failures in handling the crisis. “Before making statements, Palaniswami should reflect on his own past failures,” Stalin added.

The CM highlighted several welfare and educational initiatives undertaken by his government, particularly focusing on women’s education. Some of the key schemes he mentioned are CM’s Breakfast Scheme, providing nutritious meals to school children, ‘Education at Your Doorstep – A programme to address learning gaps among students, Pudhumai Pen and Tamil Puthalvan – Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for college students and Makkali Thedi Maruthuvam – A doorstep healthcare initiative.

Stalin reiterated his longstanding accusation that the Central government has neglected Tamil Nadu, particularly in financial allocations. He claimed that the state has been deprived of funds in recent years, further marginalising its developmental projects.

