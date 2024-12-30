Stage collapse at Kochi: Blame game begins as Uma Thomas' condition improves

Kochi, Dec 30 (IANS) The condition of Congress legislator Uma Thomas, who sustained serious injuries after falling 15 feet from a makeshift stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday evening, has slightly improved, according to medical reports. Meanwhile, a blame game has begun over the accident as authorities started investigating the incident.

The mishap occurred during a Guinness World Record attempt for a mass dance performance in Kochi. Local police have registered cases against the event organizers and the company responsible for constructing the stage. The injured legislator was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors are treating injuries to her head and lungs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), has also come under scrutiny. GCDA Chairman and veteran CPI-M leader Chandra Pillai attributed the accident to lapses in the construction of the temporary stage. A preliminary inspection by the Fire and Engineering departments confirmed negligence on the part of the organisers.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev, who visited Uma Thomas in the hospital, provided an update on her condition. "Her health has improved slightly. A special medical team has reviewed her case, and further examinations will follow. Authorities are probing possible lapses in the event's organisation, and appropriate action will be taken if any are found," Rajeev said.

The incident took place when Uma Thomas, after greeting State Culture Minister Saji Cherian, tripped over a barricade near the VIP pavilion and fell down.

Uma Thomas, the widow of late Congress veteran P.T. Thomas, represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. She entered politics after her husband died in December 2021 and won a bypoll by a landslide margin of over 25,000 votes, defying predictions of a Left victory. The Left Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched a blistering campaign against her by fielding an interventional cardiologist Joe Joseph and had announced that the Congress bastion at Thrikkakara would be breached.

Incidentally, P.T. Thomas had represented the Thrikkakara constituency from 2016 onwards and had won the 2021 polls too, but passed away in December 2021.

A former student leader during her college years, Uma has made her mark in the Assembly with her polite demeanor and well-researched speeches. She is the only woman Congress legislator in the current Assembly, holding a symbolic and influential position within the party.

As investigations continue, questions remain about the safety standards and accountability for the tragic incident that left a rising political figure injured.

