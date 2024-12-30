Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares BTS moments from the making of ‘The Delhi Files’

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, recently gave a peek into the making of his upcoming film, ‘The Delhi Files’.

Vivek took to his social media to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, which has sparked excitement among his fans as they are eager to see what the director has to offer in his upcoming project.

The director wrote in the caption, “Every frame, every story, every detail, crafted with passion, dedication and tireless effort by our team working day and night to tell the untold truth of the Hindu genocide. This is more than a film; it’s a mission to give voice to the silenced. #TheDelhiFiles releasing on 15 August 2025”.

The clip offers a sneak peek into the intense atmosphere on set, featuring the director in action, actors immersed in their roles, and the crew working meticulously to bring the story to life. The amount of dedication, attention to detail which leads to perfection will be witnessed by the audiences once the film hits the big screen.

The video shows him briefing his crew, handling the equipment, and designing the shots as they journey on the movie progresses forward.

‘The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter’ is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.

The film went on floors in November, the director had shared the update with his fans back then. For the film, Vivek claims to have done extensive research. He travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi to gather the information for his film.

Earlier, he visited Gandhi’s Ashram, as he took to social media to share pictures from his visit to Gandhi’s Ashram.

He immersed himself in literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also travelled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000+ research pages and 1000 above archives articles were also studied other than books.

The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions, and is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2025 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.