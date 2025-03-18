Ssudeep Sahir on his 'Parineetii' journey: Passion drives me

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Ssudeep Sahir is currently captivating audiences with his performance in Colors TV's show "Parineetii". Opening up about his journey, and career choices, he shed light on the realities of being an actor in a highly competitive industry.

Reflecting on the decisions actors make when selecting roles, Ssudeep stated, "At the end of the day, what you're asking is about actors taking on roles purely for financial reasons. See, everybody has their own financial circumstances and responsibilities—paying bills, running a household, and ensuring stability. It’s tough, but eventually, you have to keep going until you find something you truly love."

However, he also emphasized the importance of financial planning and having a secondary source of income. "That’s why I always say having a parallel career or smart investments is crucial. It gives you the liberty to pick roles that excite you rather than taking up work just to survive."

Ssudeep is of the opinion that this kind of security allows actors to pursue roles they are truly passionate about.

Talking about what keeps him motivated, Ssudeep added, "After a certain point, money takes a back seat. What truly becomes rewarding is doing what you love. I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to act, take on different roles, and challenge myself. When you love what you do, it never feels like work."

Calling the appreciation from his audience one of the biggest rewards, he added, "The love and support of viewers are so beautiful. It pushes me to keep giving my best."

Acknowledging the hardships of the industry, Ssudeep admitted that rejection is an inevitable part of an actor’s journey. "Rejections happen for many reasons—you might not fit the role, or financial negotiations may not work out. This field is not for the faint-hearted. You just have to take it in stride and move forward", he revealed.

Ssudeep also shared that for him, his family remains his biggest source of strength. The actor mentioned, "A solid home and unconditional love from my wife and son help me stay grounded. Their support makes every challenge easier to face."

