Rajasthan Govt announces green initiatives for IPL matches in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan government is set to introduce three key innovations in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, focussing on sustainability and social impact.

Secretary of the Sports Department, Neeraj Kumar Pawan, announced that this year’s IPL in Jaipur will be organised as a Green IPL, ensuring a plastic-free environment throughout the matches.

In a unique initiative, the number of runs scored in the five IPL matches to be held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will determine the number of trees planted.

Given that both teams typically score around 400 runs per match, the government aims to plant 1,500 to 2,000 trees in and around the stadium, said Pawan.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, all players participating in the Jaipur matches will plant a tree.

Previously, Rajasthan Royals players such as Rahul Dravid, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel had planted trees in the stadium. This initiative will now extend to players from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Additionally, the Jaipur IPL matches will serve as a platform to promote organ and eye donation. Players will feature in short awareness videos to inspire the public.

Furthermore, the matches will be dedicated to Dronacharya awardees and the families of organ donors from Rajasthan, acknowledging their contributions.

These initiatives reflect Rajasthan’s commitment to sustainability and social welfare, making the IPL not just a sporting spectacle but also a movement for positive change.

It needs to be mentioned here that the state government recently announced its first 'green budget' with a special focus on climate change adaptation, forests, environment, and biodiversity.

"Our government has focussed on youth employment, environmental sustainability, and large-scale infrastructure development. The budget is aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a key driver of India's economic and green growth," said Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio.

In her 138-minute speech, the state Finance Minister outlined Rajasthan's ambition to become a $350 billion economy by 2030.

