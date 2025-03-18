Dhanda Nyoliwala is back with another captivating single 'Surrey BC'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) After giving back-to-back chartbusters with "Russian Bandana" and "La La La", Dhanda Nyoliwala has dropped his next hit single, "Surrey BC".

The song celebrates the larger-than-life lifestyle of the boys in Surrey, BC. The track is dedicated to the go-getters, the risk-takers, and the ones who turn heads without even trying. From blacked-out Range Rovers to passports loaded with stamps, "Surrey BC" is a whole mood. It is a perfect blend of cinematic lyrics, heavyweight beats, and that signature Dhanda swagger.

Talking about his latest song, Dhanda shared, "This song isn’t just about flexing—it’s about mindset. It’s for the ones who dream big, move differently, and own their vibe. No filters, no limits—just pure energy. I hope people show as much love as they had shown before on my songs, and we continue the streak of creating the best Haryanvi music!”

Apart from singing the track, Dhanda has also composed the song, and also written the lyrics.

Sharing the "Surrey BC" song with his InstaFam, Dhanda wrote on social media "Surrey BC official video out now...link in bio..show some love Fam."

Talking about the technical crew, the music video has been directed by Deepesh Goyal with Vikcee looking after the camera work.

While the choreography has been performed by Amit Syal in association with Ankit Thapa, the editing department has been headed by Bharat Mittal and Deepesh Goyal. Produced by Alina Russia, along with JM, and Deepak, Sumit Bamal has taken care of the design.

Dhanda's real name is Parveen Dhanda but he is famous among the fans by the name of Dhanda Nyoliwala.

He is well known among music lovers for having a flavor of Haryanvi culture and lifestyle in his songs.

Known for this tracks such as "Unstoppable", the singer also collaborated with Raftaar for the music video "Chora Baba Ka".

