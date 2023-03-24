Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Steal The Show At Sports Event

Mar 24, 2023, 11:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Virat and Anushka Sharma stole the show at the Indian Sports Honours event. Anushka Sharma looked lovely in an off-the-shoulder violet gown with a slit on one side. The actress looked stunning, and she completed her outfit with silver earrings and a couple rings on her fingers. She accessorized the body-hugging ensemble with a pair of black stilettos, while Virat stood out in a black jacket, navy blue shirt, and black formal pants. The duo was all smiles posing for pictures.

Here are the pictures:

 

                                            PC@Twitter


Indian Sports Honours
Sports News
